Another Hare encounter. by stevejacob
219 / 365

Another Hare encounter.

An early start in the cemetery this morning was once again rewarded with the Hares coming to see me
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details

