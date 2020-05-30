Previous
Get away from my babies by stevejacob
220 / 365

Get away from my babies

I thought this was a bit unfair of the Great Crested Grebe as the other duck also had chicks. It's beside the point that the duck was swimming where the Grebe wanted to surface.
30th May 2020

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
