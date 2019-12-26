Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 435
fitness in the new year
thinking about fitness for the new year.
2020 is going to be a good year.
Walking on my treadmill is part of the overall gameplan. All the best in 2020.
If you give your best, be your best,
all the rest will take care of itself.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
435
photos
5
followers
8
following
119% complete
View this month »
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
25th December 2019 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
fitness
,
goals
,
year
,
selfie
,
2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close