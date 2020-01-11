Previous
Next
hot cocoa delight by stillmoments33
Photo 451

hot cocoa delight

With Winter storm warnings for our area later today, it is a good morning to just melt with a cup of hot cocoa.

enjoy.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise