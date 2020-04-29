Previous
fuschia by stillmoments33
Photo 541

fuschia

the greenhouses opened back up in our area.
This is conditional upon improving condtions of the COVID19 virus.

this pic is fuschia in this mornings rain.
we had quite a rain last night.
29th April 2020

@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
Photo Details

