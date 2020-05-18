Previous
tasty treat by stillmoments33
tasty treat

We are allowed to shop until the stay home order
expires. People are beginning to be "in motion"
slowly again. purchased a whole watermelon from our main supermarket this past weekend.
OHHH sooooo good!
docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
