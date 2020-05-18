Sign up
Photo 557
tasty treat
We are allowed to shop until the stay home order
expires. People are beginning to be "in motion"
slowly again. purchased a whole watermelon from our main supermarket this past weekend.
OHHH sooooo good!
18th May 2020
18th May 20
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
