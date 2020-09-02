Sign up
Photo 629
Nostalgia
the general store in Ameica is all but gone now.
What remains are online outlet stores lacking in character and charm. The old country store
served a large purpose in small town life.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
629
photos
7
followers
8
following
172% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
28th August 2020 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
signs
,
general
,
americana
