Photo 638
a vanishing symbol
In the post-modern world, everthing is produced within the global marketplace... this was an emblem i noticed on one my older exercise products for my home.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
Tags
usa
america
vanishing
symbol
pride
manufacturing
