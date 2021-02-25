Sign up
Photo 752
little leaguer
This is me when i was on the little league baseball team. The team was great and i enjoyed playing baseball as a growing boy.
selfie day today... nostalgia and some great memories.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
752
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
21st February 2021 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
