Previous
Next
Lake Michigan's frozen landscape by stillmoments33
Photo 776

Lake Michigan's frozen landscape

my sis took this pic with her iPhone.
the ice shelf is now gone. Spring is showing us yellow daffodils now. i do like the blue hues in this pic quite beautiful. Thanks sis for a great pic.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise