Photo 776
Lake Michigan's frozen landscape
my sis took this pic with her iPhone.
the ice shelf is now gone. Spring is showing us yellow daffodils now. i do like the blue hues in this pic quite beautiful. Thanks sis for a great pic.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
docuphotojeff
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
2
365 year Two
iPhone 7 Plus
27th February 2021 1:10pm
michigan
ice
usa
blue
winter
splendor
nature's
