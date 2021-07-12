Sign up
Photo 836
biking trail bridge
mountain biking excursion in Michigan.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
Tags
michigan
,
nature
,
outdoors
,
exercise
,
fitness
,
bridges
,
biking
