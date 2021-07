History of over 80 years

crossed this one off my "bucket list" tried my first can of spam this past week... Out of deep curiousity. First introduced by Hormel in 1937, and sold in over 40 countries! it was used during WWII as a staple to feed the troops.

Did i like it! Well, just say, i am not into "sodium nitrites" as an ingredient in healthy food. Nevertheless, it has survived over 80 years and can still be purchased today.