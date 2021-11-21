Sign up
Photo 886
country folk
albeit, raised in the suburban paradise, i oft wonder what country life is like. I once drove a farmall tractor many years ago. Country folk are the best. Happy Thanksgiving holiday..
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
886
Tags
life
,
family
,
american
,
farm
,
thanksgiving
,
holidays
,
diversity
