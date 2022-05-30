Previous
flyover by stillmoments33
flyover

Memorial Day Parade .. local. historical military flyover,
pic taken from my backyard
a day of rememberance in the United States of America... Enjoy and remember..
docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch. So important to honor those who gave their lives for our country.
May 30th, 2022  
