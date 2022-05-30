Sign up
Photo 944
flyover
Memorial Day Parade .. local. historical military flyover,
pic taken from my backyard
a day of rememberance in the United States of America... Enjoy and remember..
30th May 2022
30th May 22
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR...
Tags
day
,
holiday
,
history
,
america
,
memorial
,
military
,
u.s.a.
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch. So important to honor those who gave their lives for our country.
May 30th, 2022
