My husband, Kirby, is a real one of a kind. I want to introduce you to him in the coming days by posting pictures of him that I have taken over the years.

This picture has to be my all-time favorite of him. I like remembering the days when he was so active and fun. He is not doing well and mostly just sleeps. These are difficult days for both of us.
9th September 2021

