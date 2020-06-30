Supertramp poet

Supertramp Memorial statue, Newport

Located in Commercial Street near the corner of Hill Street.

The work of Paul Bothwell Kincaid, the sculpture was unveiled on December 14th 1990 to commemorate the work of Newport's supertramp poet W.H.Davies on the 50th anniversary of his death.



William Henry Davies (1871-1940), poet and author, was one of the most popular poets of his time.

He spent a large part of his adult life as a tramp or hobo in the United States and United Kingdom.

He is probably best known for the opening two lines of the poem Leisure, first published in 1911:



What is this life if, full of care,

We have no time to stand and stare.