Buildings of Newport (10)

Nexus House

Home of the passport office and Newport City Homes



Large open-plan floor plate

Easy access to M4 Motorway

Walking distance to Friars Walk Shopping Centre



City Centre location with plentiful nearby amenities

Nexus House is a Grade A office building with a feature glazed atrium and extends to approximately 48,000 sq ft over 5 floors. The layout of the building comprises a central core with two distinct wings accessed off the core. The available space is on the 3rd floor, extending to 6,320 sq ft. The specification further includes:

Fully accessible raised floors

Suspended ceilings with recessed lighting and ventilation

Energy efficient 4-pipe fan coil full air conditioning system

Existing kitchenette facilities

Two 13 person passenger lifts

BREEAM rating of ‘VERY GOOD’

Disabled access and facilities throughout

CCTV security system

Basement shower facilities



Car Parking

The building benefits from a parking ratio of 1:680 sq ft