Buildings of Newport (10)

Nexus House
Home of the passport office and Newport City Homes
Large open-plan floor plate
Easy access to M4 Motorway
Walking distance to Friars Walk Shopping Centre
City Centre location with plentiful nearby amenities
Nexus House is a Grade A office building with a feature glazed atrium and extends to approximately 48,000 sq ft over 5 floors. The layout of the building comprises a central core with two distinct wings accessed off the core. The available space is on the 3rd floor, extending to 6,320 sq ft. The specification further includes:
Fully accessible raised floors
Suspended ceilings with recessed lighting and ventilation
Energy efficient 4-pipe fan coil full air conditioning system
Existing kitchenette facilities
Two 13 person passenger lifts
BREEAM rating of ‘VERY GOOD’
Disabled access and facilities throughout
CCTV security system
Basement shower facilities
Car Parking
The building benefits from a parking ratio of 1:680 sq ft