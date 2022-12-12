Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2828
Christmas reindeer
One of the Christmas lights in Friars Walk Shopping Centre here in Newport
It is of a giant reindeer made of a wire frame and white lights, it really stands out even in the daylight but especially in the night or just before sunrise.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
2828
photos
16
followers
3
following
774% complete
View this month »
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
11th December 2022 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
reindeer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close