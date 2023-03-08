Sign up
Photo 2914
First fall
Woke up this morning to a blanket of the white stuff, it’s bitterly cold still snowing slightly and the sky looks full of it.
The photo is of the grounds of a Church around the corner from where I live
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
Tags
snow
,
trees
