Arrivals and departures

Newport railway station
Newport (Welsh: Gorsaf Rheilffordd Casnewydd) is the second-busiest railway station in Wales (after Cardiff Central). It is situated in Newport city centre and 158 miles 50 chains (255.3 km) from London Paddington, via Stroud.[1]
The station was originally opened in 1850 by the South Wales Railway Company and was greatly expanded in 1928. A new station building was built in 2010, with four full size platforms to facilitate new Great Western Railway 10-car Intercity Express Programme trains.
The station is owned by Network Rail and managed by Transport for Wales Rail.[2] The main station entrance is located on Queensway, connected by Station Approach to the High Street; there is a further entrance adjoined to the National Car Parks site at its rear, reached from Devon Place.
