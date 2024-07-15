Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3409
Lighthouse (painting)
An acrylic painting of a lighthouse I done taken from a photograph when I went to west wales with my son on a dolphin watch boat ride.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3409
photos
18
followers
14
following
933% complete
View this month »
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
building
,
lighthouse
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close