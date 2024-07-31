Sign up
Photo 3425
Cat Monty (painting)
An acrylic painting of a very special little cat our Monty who died he was a proper little boy and boss he was a beautiful cat.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S602 ZOOM
Taken
31st July 2024 7:20am
Tags
animal
cat
art
painting
