Previous
Photo 3426
Shark (painting)
My acrylic painting of one of the world’s dangerous creatures the Shark
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3426
photos
17
followers
13
following
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
Views
0
Album
365
Tags
art
,
painting
,
creature
,
shark
