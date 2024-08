Macaw (painting)

Another one of my acrylic paintings this one is of the colourful macaw



Macaws generally are birds with a large head, a thick, strong beak, and a distinctive long tail. They are known for their brightly colored feathers which can be vibrant shades of red, blue, green, and yellow, just to name a few macaw colors. Their large beaks are curved and very strong in order to break open nuts and seeds. Many species of macaws have bare patches on their faces with no feathers, only skin.