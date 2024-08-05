Tea house (painting)

acrylic painting of the restored tea house at belle Vue Park



A 100-year-old tea house which was severely damaged in a suspected arson attack has re-opened after restoration.

The Grade II-listed shelter was designed for people to sit and enjoy Newport's Belle Vue Park, but it was nearly destroyed in 2010.

It was officially re-opened by the mayor of Newport Margaret Cornelius, who was joined by local school children.

The work was part of a £2m restoration project at the park, which included £1.5m from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Councillor Mike Hamilton, cabinet member for leisure and culture, who helped open the restored building, said: "It was extremely upsetting when this charming structure was so badly damaged in a wanton criminal act.

"But it is fantastic to see it restored to its former glory."

Belle Vue Park was opened in 1894, on land donated by Lord Tredegar.

The rustic tea house was built in 1910.

Newport council said nobody was prosecuted over the arson attack.