God’s splendour by stuart46
God’s splendour

A drive upto Bellvue Park, a park full of beauty and man made areas and tall trees some of the trees are a hundred years old, the park dates back to Victorian times with still some of its original features.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
