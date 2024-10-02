Previous
Sunrise by stuart46
Photo 3488

Sunrise

A dry morning but on the coldish side, took a drive around my area where I live a beautiful sunrise was just on the wain and I caught these colours in the sk6 before they all dissapeared.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
955% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise