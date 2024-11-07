Transporter Bridge

Has been raining earlier but now it has stopped and the sky is grey just before sunrise I was taking a photo of the bridge and centre and the bridge was lit up.

At Newport, the River Usk has the highest tidal range of any city in the world, and, in 1906, a crossing was needed which wouldn't hamper the huge amount of shipping using the river. The French designer, Ferdinand Arnodin, came up with the solution of the Transporter Bridge.



Not available previously is the regular opening of the motor house, and the high level walkway, so if you've never tried it, and you're feeling energetic, why not have a go at climbing to the top? The views are spectacular and you'll be following in the footsteps of the many workers of over one hundred years ago who climbed the stairs and walked across the gantry twice every day just to save the halfpenny fares for the gondola ride.



Please bear in mind that on very wet or windy days it is not safe to use the high level walkway.The bridge crossing forms part of the Wales Coastal Path and is an ideal stopping off point for walkers and cyclists using the route.The Bridge itself featured in the British film 'Tiger Bay', Michael Portillo's 'Great Railway Journeys' and 'Welsh Towns' which also featured The Waterloo Hotel. Local café Fanny's Rest Stop has been used for location filming for 'Being Human'. This cafe is now closed. In front is the new visitors centre which is nearing completion and should be open early in the new year.