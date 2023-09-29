Previous
230929 by sudweeks
Photo 6962

230929

Becca at 20 weeks. We went and took some family photos at Yellow Fork Canyon.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
