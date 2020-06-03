Previous
Rock as a part of nature by suez1e
113 / 365

Rock as a part of nature

@homeschoolmom This rock is about 15 inches long. My challenge for the Get Pushed challenge was to take a photo in nature from a unusual or unexpected view. My aim was to make the rock look bigger than it is
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
