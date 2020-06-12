Previous
Where is my hat by suez1e
121 / 365

Where is my hat

I took this photo for my Get Pushed challenge to take a photo of a man made object on the beach. My challenger wanted the photo to tell the story about the object. I haven't had much time to get to the beach but managed this shot today
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Sue

@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
Sue ace
@vera365
June 12th, 2020  
