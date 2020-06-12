Sign up
Where is my hat
I took this photo for my Get Pushed challenge to take a photo of a man made object on the beach. My challenger wanted the photo to tell the story about the object. I haven't had much time to get to the beach but managed this shot today
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Photo Details
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
E-510
Taken
12th June 2020 5:36pm
Tags
get-pushed-411
Sue
ace
@vera365
June 12th, 2020
