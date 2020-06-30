Sign up
Symbol of masculinity
I'm weary of being sexist but believe this relates to more men than females
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Sue
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand.
