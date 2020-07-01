Previous
Flat lay masculinity by suez1e
141 / 365

Flat lay masculinity

A combination of my Flat Lay Get Pushed challenge from @northy and the masculinity challenge.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Sue

ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Sue ace
@northy This is only my second attempt at Flat Lay and I'm keen to sharpen up my skills in this area. I'd appreciate any feedback
July 1st, 2020  
