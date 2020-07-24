Sign up
159 / 365
Found on the beach
There are so many beautiful pieces of nature on the beach it's sad to find items like this
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Sue
ace
@suez1e
I live at Foxton Beach, a small seaside town on the west coast of the North Island of New Zealand. My main passions are my...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Chalenges
Camera
E-510
Taken
1st January 2007 1:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-122
