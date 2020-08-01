Previous
Patterns of nature by suez1e
171 / 365

Patterns of nature

My Get Pushed challenge from @vera365 was "Patterns of Nature". The patterns of driftwood on the beach never fail to fascinate me
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

@vera365 I still hope to get a photo taken in the blue hour but it may not happen this week
August 1st, 2020  
