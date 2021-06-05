Sign up
Photo 378
Playing with AV settings
A different approach to my Get Pushed Challenge to to take 2 pictures of the exact same thing that make the subject look totally different
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please, please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons...
Tags
get-pushed-462
Sue
ace
@aecasey
Had a play with AV Settings for your challenge, F6 is the lowest the lens I was using will go while on zoom
June 4th, 2021
