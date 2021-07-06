Previous
Lady of the night by suez1e
Lady of the night

My first attempt at rim lighting for my Get Pushed Challenge
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Sue

@myhrhelper Not quite the result I was aiming for. I don't have any photography lighting and only have a fixed flash on my camera so had to improvise. I used a torch positioned behind this statue for this shot. Maybe tomorrow the sun will shine and give me a chance to try some outside shots
July 6th, 2021  
