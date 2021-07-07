Previous
Next
Rim lighting by suez1e
Photo 411

Rim lighting

For my Get Pushed challenge to create rim lighting
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback on any of my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@ myhrhelper Another learning curve for me to achieve effective rim lighting. I took a photo I had taken previously and created rim lighting in Photoshop. Still lots to learn and perfect
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise