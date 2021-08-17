Previous
Next
Let go my heart by suez1e
Photo 449

Let go my heart

This is a fun shot for my Get-Pushed challenge use photography tricks
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@myhrhelper I had fun creating this image. The stick figure is inside on the window sill and the heart outside
August 18th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Very creative
August 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise