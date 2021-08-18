Sign up
Photo 450
Bike on log
My Get Pushed Challenge to play with photography tricks. It's rained all day and New Zealand has gone back into lock down so why not create another entry for this challenge
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
2
0
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Sue
@myherhelper
Had some more fun creating this. A combination of a ornamental bike and a lichen covered railing
August 18th, 2021
kali
beautiful sunny day down here on the west coast!
August 18th, 2021
