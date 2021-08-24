Sign up
Photo 454
Valuable to me
A Get Pushed Challenge to present a photo of something valuable. I successfully competed as a race walker at 3 World Masters Competitions. This medal is the 1st I won and my most memorable.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Tags
get-pushed-474
