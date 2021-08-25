Previous
Water Crown by suez1e
Water Crown

My Get Pushed challenge. I thought this would be reasonably easy. How wrong I was!
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Sue ace
@myhrhelper From about 50 photos I managed to find six that were worth keeping and even those had "flaws". I put water into a blue plastic plate. First I tried using a balloon to create the drip then a plastic bag. The maximum shutter speed I can get with my camera when I have flash on is 1/200. This was taken with an on camera flash as I don't have an external flash
August 25th, 2021  
