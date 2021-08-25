Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 457
Water Crown
My Get Pushed challenge. I thought this would be reasonably easy. How wrong I was!
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
563
photos
38
followers
53
following
125% complete
View this month »
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-474
Sue
ace
@myhrhelper
From about 50 photos I managed to find six that were worth keeping and even those had "flaws". I put water into a blue plastic plate. First I tried using a balloon to create the drip then a plastic bag. The maximum shutter speed I can get with my camera when I have flash on is 1/200. This was taken with an on camera flash as I don't have an external flash
August 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close