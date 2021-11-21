Previous
Opposites by suez1e
Photo 538

Opposites

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to shoot opposites. The opposites I saw in this image are the contrast of warm and cool colours, the hardness of the rocks and the softness of the water and the colour cotrasts
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

@suez1e
