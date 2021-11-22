Previous
Next
Playing with slow shutter speed by suez1e
Photo 539

Playing with slow shutter speed

I'm including this in my Get Pushed to show opposites. The opposites are the whites of the ripples and the gorgeous blues of the mountain water
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
This is worthy of framing for the wall - it is gorgeous. Fav
November 26th, 2021  
Yao RL
Love this one!
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise