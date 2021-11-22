Sign up
Photo 539
Playing with slow shutter speed
I'm including this in my Get Pushed to show opposites. The opposites are the whites of the ripples and the gorgeous blues of the mountain water
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Sue
ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th November 2021 2:12pm
Tags
get-pushed-487
Dianne
This is worthy of framing for the wall - it is gorgeous. Fav
November 26th, 2021
Yao RL
Love this one!
November 26th, 2021
