Previous
Next
Catching the light by suez1e
Photo 541

Catching the light

I am intrigued by the textures and shading of the beautiful rock faces in Fiordland National Park in NZ
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Sue

ace
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue ace
@aecasey Opposites can be interrupted in so many ways. The opposites I see in this are the hard rock and the soft snow and the lights and darks
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise