Photo 541
Catching the light
I am intrigued by the textures and shading of the beautiful rock faces in Fiordland National Park in NZ
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
Tags
get-pushed-487
Sue
@aecasey
Opposites can be interrupted in so many ways. The opposites I see in this are the hard rock and the soft snow and the lights and darks
November 27th, 2021
