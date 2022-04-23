Previous
Next
Rapahoe Rock by suez1e
Photo 641

Rapahoe Rock

Waves and water are a fascination to me
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue
Thanks to Kali @kali66 for catching up with me in her home town of RapahoeThis was taken on a walk with Kali
April 24th, 2022  
kali ace
Rapahoe . :) I have yet to have a good look at my other photos will post some shortly
April 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise