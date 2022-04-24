Previous
The Former Hilton Hotel in Blackball by suez1e
Photo 642

The Former Hilton Hotel in Blackball

This Pub used to be known as "The Hilton Hotel" until the name was challenged by the original Hilton Hotel and is now known as "The Former Hilton Hotel". Plenty of character and stories of gold and coal mining days here
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
175% complete

View this month »

