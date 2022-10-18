Previous
Next
Playing with black and white by suez1e
Photo 677

Playing with black and white

18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise