Woops, missed that one by suez1e
Photo 678

Woops, missed that one

Cobwebs often only show when the sun shines.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Sue

Sue
@la_photographic challenged me for the Get Pushed challenge to take a photo of something beginning with C - Cobweb
October 18th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh that's beautifully lit and is so definitely the star of the scene
October 18th, 2022  
