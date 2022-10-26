Previous
Next
Charcoal drawing by suez1e
Photo 686

Charcoal drawing

Sally Ings challenged me to take an item from my kitchen and capture it in an unusual or creative way. My aim with this image was to make the photo look like a charcoal drawing
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue
@salza A very essential kitchen item presented as a charcoal drawing. Edited in Photoshop
October 26th, 2022  
Kathy Burzynski
Looks like you did capture it in a creative way - challenge met
October 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise